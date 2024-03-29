StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
