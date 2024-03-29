Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$14.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

