Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.20.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

