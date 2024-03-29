Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
