Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.87. 3,573,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

