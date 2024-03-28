Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Stock Down 3.6 %

CHSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.