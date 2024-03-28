Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 29th total of 38,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Celsius Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.