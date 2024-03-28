Good Life Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

