Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Issues Earnings Results

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 42,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,915. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.45. Theriva Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Theriva Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

