Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.