WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,046,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,678% from the average session volume of 35,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.