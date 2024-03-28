PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE PZC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
