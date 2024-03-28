Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $333.72. The stock had a trading volume of 731,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.16 and its 200-day moving average is $316.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

