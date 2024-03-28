WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 1,071,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

