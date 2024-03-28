Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 7,049 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,901,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.