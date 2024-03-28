Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 2,013 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 570,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 228,726 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. 1,392,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

