Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
