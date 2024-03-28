MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $55,000 in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 2.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,509. United Maritime Co. has a twelve month low of 2.01 and a twelve month high of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.52.

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

