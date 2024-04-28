Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.79. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 53,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

