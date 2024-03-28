EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 29th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BSVO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 86,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

