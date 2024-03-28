Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.91

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 210347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

