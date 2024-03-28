Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.76

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 15284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 221.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

