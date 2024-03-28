UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.35

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 41537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

UMB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,393. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in UMB Financial by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

