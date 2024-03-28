Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Biomerica Stock Down 6.5 %
BMRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,155. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 110.58%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
