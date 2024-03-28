Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Biomerica Stock Down 6.5 %

BMRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,155. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 110.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

