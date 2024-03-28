BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.