BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BIO-key International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKYI remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.
BIO-key International Company Profile
