iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 1,071,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.