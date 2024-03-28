Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $520.37 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $54.42 or 0.00077163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $20.54 billion and $520.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

