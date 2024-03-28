Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,846.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

