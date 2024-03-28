CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Short Interest Update

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCA Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAWW remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CCA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

