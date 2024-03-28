Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.67. 339,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

