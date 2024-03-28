WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $351,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 80,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 526,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

