United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Up to $53.32

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $55.27. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 117,522 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

