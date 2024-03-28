Russell Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,574. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.39.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3096539 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

