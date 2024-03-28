Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

