Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 3,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

