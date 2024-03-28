LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

PLTR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,199,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426,305. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

