Monero (XMR) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $50.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,416,231 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

