CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,351 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 455,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,262. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.