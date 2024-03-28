CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 455,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,262. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.