Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,297. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

