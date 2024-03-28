Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.81

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- What is a Dividend King?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.