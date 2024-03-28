Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Graham David Senst Acquires 2,200 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,980.00.

Graham David Senst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst bought 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,196.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.05. 42,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.