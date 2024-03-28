Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Graham David Senst Acquires 2,200 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,980.00.
Graham David Senst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst bought 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,196.00.
TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.05. 42,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
