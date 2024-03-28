First National Corp MA ADV Sells 1,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

