Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.95. 1,676,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,299. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

