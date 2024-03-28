iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.63. 640,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,943. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

