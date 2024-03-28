West Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 866,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,034. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.