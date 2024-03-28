Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 1,091,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,310. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

