SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

