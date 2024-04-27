39,472 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,471,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.