Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

CHRT traded down GBX 21.30 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 664.70 ($8.40). The company had a trading volume of 104,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.41. Cohort has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £275.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Cohort

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). In other news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,311.01). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). 35.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

