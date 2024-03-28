SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
SSP Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
SSP Group Company Profile
