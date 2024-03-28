SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

