Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $255.92 Million

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Threshold has a total market cap of $510.39 million and $255.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,515.78 or 1.00653936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00141803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05281583 USD and is down -16.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $675,054,334.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

